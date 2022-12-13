Texans RB Dameon Pierce (Ankle) Out 1-2 Games

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce will miss 1-2 games due to a relatively mild high-ankle sprain. Pierce suffered the injury late in Sunday’s 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, finishing the game with 78 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.
Selected by Houston in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft, Pierce has been the lone bright spot on a Texans offense that ranks 30th in points per game at 16.2. Through 13 games, the 22-year-old sits seventh in rushing with 939 yards while scoring five touchdowns. He’s also added 30 receptions for an additional 165 yards.
It’s a tough blow to Pierce’s fantasy owners, with the playoffs beginning in most leagues this week. In the meantime, veteran Rex Burkhead will likely assume RB1 duties and should be a popular waiver wire addition.
Houston hosts the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15, where the Texans are currently +610 on the moneyline courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
