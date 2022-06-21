Texans RB Dameon Pierce to 'Have Plenty of Opportunities'

Reports indicate that Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce, “should have plenty of opportunities to take the lead back spot by the end of the season,” per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.

Pierce showed versatility as both a rusher and pass-catcher during his time at Florida and may take over this backfield quicker than most think, especially following this news. Marlon Mack is currently listed as the team’s lead back but unless he really impresses early on, this will likely be a running back by committee type of backfield where Pierce may see favor as the rookie with the most upside among the group. This will be something to monitor throughout training camp and preseason as Pierce’s average draft position in fantasy football could see a jump.

In four seasons at Florida, Pierce accrued 374 touches for 2,228 yards and 28 touchdowns.

