Texans RB Dameon Pierce to 'Have Plenty of Opportunities'
David.Connelly1
Reports indicate that Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce, “should have plenty of opportunities to take the lead back spot by the end of the season,” per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.
Pierce showed versatility as both a rusher and pass-catcher during his time at Florida and may take over this backfield quicker than most think, especially following this news. Marlon Mack is currently listed as the team’s lead back but unless he really impresses early on, this will likely be a running back by committee type of backfield where Pierce may see favor as the rookie with the most upside among the group. This will be something to monitor throughout training camp and preseason as Pierce’s average draft position in fantasy football could see a jump.
In four seasons at Florida, Pierce accrued 374 touches for 2,228 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Houston Texans AFC South Odds
The Houston Texans currently have the longest odds to win the AFC South at +2500 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.