Texans request an interview with Jonathan Gannon for Houston’s head coaching position

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Texans have requested an interview with Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for their head coaching position.

Texans requested permission to interview Eagles’ DC Jonathan Gannon for their HC job, per source. Gannon now has been requested to interview for three HC vacancies: Texans, Broncos, Vikings. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2022

Gannon just finished his first season with Philadelphia. Before the 2021 campaign, he was a defensive backs coach for three years with the Colts.

The Eagles finished tenth in total yards allowed with 5,590 and in yards per game at 328.8. However, they finished 18th in points per game with 22.6.

Philadelphia defensive tackle Fletcher Cox spoke about a disagreement he had with Gannon during his post-season press conference.

Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards said Gannon is “his guy” and praised his football IQ.

The Broncos and Vikings have also expressed interest in Gannon potentially filling their head coaching vacancies.

The Texans were the second-worst team in the NFL in total yards, allowing 6,535 and 27th overall in points per game with 26.6.

Houston ended the season third in the AFC South and 30th overall with a 4-13 record.

