Texans Settle Lawsuits in Claims Against Browns QB Deshaun Watson
Paul Connor
According to Profootballtalk’s Mike Florio, the Houston Texans have settled with all 30 women alleging sexual misconduct against the team’s former quarterback and current Cleveland Browns signal-caller, Deshaun Watson.
The lawsuits against the Texans stemmed from allegations that “individuals within the Texans organization knew or should have known of Deshaun Watson’s conduct.”
Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the women involved, released a statement, saying, “I will have no further comment on the allegations or the Texans’ role, other than to say that there is a marked contrast in the way in which the Texans addressed these allegations and the way in which Watson’s team has done so. As previously reported, only one of the 30 women who made allegations against the Texans filed a formal lawsuit. That particular lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice as soon as the appropriate settlement paperwork is complete.”
As for Watson, his recent settling of 20 claims leaves four pending cases against him. The 26-year-old also continues to await potential punishment from the NFL, leaving his status for the 2022 campaign in doubt.
