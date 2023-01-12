Texans to Interview Lions OC Ben Johnson on Thursday
Paul Connor
After firing former head coach Lovie Smith on Monday, the Houston Texans are wasting no time looking for his replacement. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Texans will interview current Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their vacant head coaching position on Thursday.
#Lions OC Ben Johnson is interviewing for the #Texans head coaching job today, per source.
The #Colts (Friday) and #Panthers (next week) are up next for Johnson, one of the hottest candidates in this cycle.
Johnson also has interviews with the Indianapolis Colts on Friday and the Carolina Panthers next week. Promoted to offensive coordinator before the 2022 campaign, the 36-year-old guided an explosive Lions offense, which finished the regular season fifth in points per game (26.6) and fourth in yards per game (380.0).
Johnson joined Detroit’s coaching staff in 2019 following a six-year stint with the Miami Dolphins, where he last served as the team’s wide receivers coach.
The Texans have also requested permission to speak with Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown. Brown, 36, was initially hired by the Rams in 2020 and interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator position last offseason.
With Houston reportedly wanting a young head coach to lead its ongoing rebuild, Johnson and Brown are viable candidates.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.