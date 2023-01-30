Texans to Name DeMeco Ryans as new HC?

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Houston Texans could hire current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach this week.
The #Texans and #49ers DC DeMeco Ryans could meet as soon as this afternoon after he handles his SF responsibilities. If all goes well, a hire could be finalized Tuesday or Wednesday, sources say. Their top candidate all along, it appears a homecoming is on its way to happening.
Ryans is scheduled to meet with the Texans for a second time and has reportedly been Houston’s top target after firing former head coach Lovie Smith.
Should Ryans land the job, it would be a homecoming after the former linebacker spent the first six years of his NFL career in Houston, where he was a two-time Pro Bowler. The Denver Broncos had also expressed significant interest in Ryans, only for the 38-year-old to remove himself from consideration. This strongly indicates his eyes are set solely on the Lone Star State.
Ryans oversaw the NFL’s No. 1 defense in 2022, San Francisco, allowing just 16.3 points per game during the regular season.
