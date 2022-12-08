Texans WR Brandin Cooks Expected to Miss Sunday vs. Cowboys

Oh boy, Sunday could get scary for the Texans. Not only are they heavy underdogs against the Cowboys, but they are now expected to be without their top receiver in Cooks and their second option in Nico Collins as well. Houston is facing the largest spread in the NFL since Week 7 of last season when they took on the Arizona Cardinals as 17.5-point favorites.
In 2022, Cooks has made 44 receptions on 71 targets for 520 yards and a touchdown in ten starts. With both Cooks and Collins unable to go, expect Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore to see much more work than usual on Sunday.
Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds
The Houston Texans are currently 17.5-point underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
