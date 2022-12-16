Texans WR Brandin Cooks 'Not Slated' to Play vs. Chiefs

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) is “not slated” to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.

This will be the third consecutive missed game for Cooks as he continues to battle a calf ailment. Despite this, he remains the team’s leading receiver which is a testament to how brutal this offense has been. Their top two receivers will be missing on Sunday, with Nico Collins also set to miss the action. Chris Moore will now be the top option within the offense this weekend.

In 2022, Cooks has 44 receptions on 71 targets for 520 yards and a touchdown. This will be something to monitor heading into Week 16 as the Texans prepare for a matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Odds

The Houston Texans are 14.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, with the total set at 49.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.