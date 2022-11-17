Texans WR Brandin Cooks Returns to Practice Thursday

Injuries continue to slow down Brandin Cooks, but they won’t prevent him from participating in Week 11’s matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Houston Texans wide receiver returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session with hip and wrist injuries.

WR Brandin Cooks and the WR/TE group during individual period of Thursday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/8hi0VrUgFw — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) November 17, 2022

Cooks has been a constant on the injury reports this year but has only missed one game. Despite the ailments, Cooks leads the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards, earning a 20.3% target share in the Texans’ offense.

Things are looking good for Cooks to participate in Sunday’s inter-conference clash. However, the Texans have a viable Plan B if he can’t go.

Nico Collins has been an above-average contributor for Houston, averaging 15.4 yards per reception while ranking behind Cooks in virtually every other receiving category. Collins will move into the 1A role if Cooks is out.

As usual, the odds are stacked against the Texans in the betting market. They are priced as +3 home underdogs against the Commanders, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.