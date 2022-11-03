Texans WR Brandin Cooks Will Not Play Thursday vs. Eagles
Paul Connor
The Houston Texans will be forced to take the field Thursday, minus their top option in the passing game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Texans wideout Brandin Cooks will not play against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.
Texans’ WR Brandin Cooks will not play tonight vs. the Eagles, per ESPN’s @WerderEdESPN. Cooks has missed practice for what the team has described as personal reasons. He had hoped to be traded to a playoff contender.
The news follows a previous report in which Cooks’s status was said to be ‘up in the air.’ While Cooks was listed as questionable with a wrist injury, his absence likely stems from his displeasure about not being dealt by Houston at Tuesday’s trade deadline.
The 29-year-old posted a cryptic message on his Twitter account Tuesday that was seemingly aimed at the Texans organization:
“Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long, those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career,” Cooks wrote.
With fellow receiver Nico Collins already ruled out due to a groin injury, Phillip Dorsett could operate as Houston’s number-one wideout. Alas, fantasy players should ultimately expect a heavy dose of running back Dameon Pierce versus an Eagles’ defense that’s surrendering 114.7 rush yards per game, 15th in the NFL.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Texans as +14 point home underdogs on the spread and +570 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.