Texans WR John Metchie III Ahead of Schedule in Recovery From Knee Surgery

Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports that Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III is ahead of schedule in his recovery from knee surgery. His surgeon believes that the 21-year-old from the University of Alabama should be ready by training camp this summer.

Metchie is expected to be an instant starter as the Texans’ slot receiver when healthy. Metchie had a tremendous season in 2021 at Alabama. He caught 96 balls for over 1,000 yards and scored eight times. Aside from the numbers, Metchie had a decorated college career. He is one of two players to receive the Jon Cornish Trophy twice. The Jon Cornish Trophy is awarded to the best Canadian football player in the NCAA.

Houston Texans Betting Odds

Oddsmakers do not expect a jump from the Texans this season as they currently have the longest odds at +2600 to win the AFC South. However, Houston had multiple top picks in this year’s draft.