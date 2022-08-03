Texans WR Nico Collins Drawing Praise at Camp

One play Sidhu highlights occurred Tuesday in which Collins was able to fend off near-perfect coverage from cornerback Steven Nelson and came down with the ball in the endzone.
Speaking on that particular play, Texans head coach Lovie Smith said, “Steven Nelson is in pretty good position, but when you’re 6-4, most corners around six feet, that’s a pretty good matchup for us. Nico Collins is an excellent football player. We expect him to make plays like that.”
Quarterback Davis Mills also discussed his growing chemistry with Collins, saying, “He’s going to be dangerous. When we’re on the same page and how we are on the same page, I don’t think there’s many people out there who can stop him.”
Poised to take a step forward in his sophomore season, Collins is shaping up as a fine late-round selection in 2022 fantasy football leagues.
