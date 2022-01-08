The 49ers have yet to name Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance as starting quarterback Sunday
January 7George KurtzSportsGrid
The 49ers have yet to name Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance as starting quarterback Sunday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Garoppolo missed the game last week due to a Grade 3 UCL sprain and a fracture in his right thumb. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has stated that Garoppolo would only play if he is 100% healthy. If that’s true, Lance will be your starting QB on Sunday.
The 49ers need to win Sunday to clinch a playoff berth. If they were to lose and the Saints were to defeat the Falcons, the 49ers would be out and the Saints in. The 49ers have won their last five meeting with the Rams.
The 49ers are currently a four-point underdog (-105) to the Rams on Sunday. The Titans are +172 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 44.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.