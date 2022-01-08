The 49ers have yet to name Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance as starting quarterback Sunday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Garoppolo missed the game last week due to a Grade 3 UCL sprain and a fracture in his right thumb. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has stated that Garoppolo would only play if he is 100% healthy. If that’s true, Lance will be your starting QB on Sunday.

The 49ers need to win Sunday to clinch a playoff berth. If they were to lose and the Saints were to defeat the Falcons, the 49ers would be out and the Saints in. The 49ers have won their last five meeting with the Rams.

The 49ers are currently a four-point underdog (-105) to the Rams on Sunday. The Titans are +172 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 44.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.