The 49ers Will Have to Get by the Falcons Without Nick Bosa
Grant White
The San Francisco 49ers travel across the country for a meeting with the Atlanta Falcons, and they’ll take to the field without their premier defensive player. Defensive end Nick Bosa is inactive for the Week 6 encounter at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
A groin injury suffered in last week’s win over the Carolina Panthers will keep Bosa out in Week 6. The two-time Pro Bowler missed most practice sessions this week, only participating in a limited capacity in Friday’s walk-through.
As usual, Bosa has been a menace on the field. The former second-overall draft pick leads the NFL with 6.0 sacks, adding 15 tackles and 16 quarterback hits.
Charles Omenihu should carve out a more prominent role with Bosa unavailable and build off his recent performances. Omenihu has sacks in consecutive games, with three tackles and four quarterback hits.
The Niners are looking to make it three straight wins with a victory over the Falcons. The betting odds are in their favor, as they enter Sunday’s NFC showdown as -4 chalk, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
