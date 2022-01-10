The Bears fire head Coach Matt Nagy and general Manager Ryan Pace

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Bears have fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday.

Bears fired Ryan Pace, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

Rumors have been swirling about Nagy’s impending firing since November.

Nagy had a 34-31 regular-season record and went 0-2 in the playoffs as Chicago’s head coach.

He was named NFL Coach of the Year after his first season in 2018. That year, the Bears were 12-4 and made the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

Nagy went 8-8 in 2019 and 2020 and finished 2021 at 6-11.

His losing record had a lot to do with 2017’s number two draft pick Justin Fields being ineffective at quarterback.

Meanwhile, Pace was general manager of the Bears for seven seasons. Nagy was his second hire at head coach, after John Fox.

During his time, Chicago traded away its first-round picks in 2019 and 2020 and does not have one for 2022.

As GM, Pace was able to sign free agents Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks, and Darnell Mooney.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are the favorites to win the Bears’ conference at +170 and take home the NFC Championship.