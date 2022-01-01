The Cardinals will have Chase Edmonds available Sunday

Chase Edmonds is expected to start Sunday for the Cardinals, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Edmonds has been dealing with a back injury that has forced him to miss quite a bit of practice, but a limited participation Friday convinced the Cards that he’s good to go Sunday in Dallas. Edmonds does not carry an injury designation for this game.

The Cardinals’ other running back, James Conner, is questionable at best to play Sunday due to a heel injury. Conner has not practiced this week, and even if he is active for the game Sunday, he may not play his usual snaps.

The Cardinals have been struggling mightily of late, and although they have clinched a playoff berth, they have lost five of their last eight games and have slipped out of first place in the NFC West. One of those losses was to the Lions, the other, the Panthers. These aren’t exactly top-of-the-line teams. The Cardinals are currently a six-point underdog (-110) to the Chargers on Sunday and are +198 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 51.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.