The Chargers have activated Mike Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Chargers official website reports. Williams had been placed on the list earlier this week after he was deemed close contact with someone who tested positive. Keenan Allen will not play versus the Giants on Sunday as he tested positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t tested negative. The Chargers will go into the game Sunday with Jalen Guyton, Josh Palmer, and Williams as their likely starters at wide receiver.

Williams wasn’t the only Charger activated off the COVID-19 list as cornerback Chris Harris was also activated. The Chargers are 7-5 and in second place in the AFC West. They are currently in a playoff position but are only a game behind the Chiefs for the division lead.

The Chargers are 9-point favorites (-110) over the Giants and are -405 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 43, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.