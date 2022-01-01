The Chiefs have ruled Clyde Edwards-Helaire out for the game Sunday, per the Chiefs’ official website. Edwards-Helaire suffered a collarbone injury during the win over the Steelers last Sunday and couldn’t practice all week. Kansas City has clinched the AFC West and is only playing to be the top overall seed and thus home-field advantage throughout the playoffs along with a first-round bye. Perhaps CEH could’ve played had this been a must-win game for the Chiefs, but they are also playing the long game here and want to make sure he is as close to 100% healthy as possible for the playoffs

Darrell Williams is expected to handle a majority of the rushing load, and Derrick Gore will back him up. The Chiefs also activated Jerick McKinnon from injured reserve as he had been out with a hamstring injury.

The Chiefs are a 4.5 favorite (-110) over the Bengals on Sunday and are -200 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 51, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.