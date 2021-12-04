The Dolphins activate DeVante Parker off injured reserve

The #Dolphins are activating WR DeVante Parker and C Michael Deiter from Injured Reserve, source said. Reinforcements. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2021

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Dolphins have activated DeVante Parker from the injured reserve. Parker has been dealing with a hamstring issue since Week 8. Despite only playing five games for the Dolphins this season, Parker is third in receiving yards with 327, and his 65.4 yards per game lead the team. His return to the field could cut into Jaylen Waddle‘s targets. Parker returning can only help a Miami team that’s strung together four straight wins. The Dolphins are twelfth in the NFL with 2,768 passing yards, averaging 230.7 yards through the air per game. The team will also see the return of center Michael Deiter, who was placed on the injured reserve on October 2nd. If you think Parker can significantly eat into Waddle’s production, the under on Waddle receiving 63.5 yards is -113 over at FanDuel Sportsbook.

