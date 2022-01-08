The Eagles will be without several starters on Saturday

The Eagles will be without Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Jordan Howard, and Dallas Goedert on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports. This is not a surprise. Sanders has a broken hand and hasn’t played since Week 16 versus the Giants. The Eagles are hoping that Sanders will return for their playoff matchup next weekend. Scott, Howard, and Goedert are all on the COVID-19 protocol list and should also return next weekend.

The Game, tonight between the Eagles and Cowboys means very little for both teams. The Cowboys have clinched the NFC East, and the Eagles have clinched a wildcard berth. Sure, both teams could move up a spot or two in the playoff seedings, but both teams seem to believe it is wiser to play it carefully and make sure they are as healthy as possible for when the playoffs start next Saturday. This game tonight will have a preseason feel as starters like Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott aren’t expected to play more than a half at most.

The Eagles are currently a 3.5 point underdog (-105) versus the Cowboys on Saturday. The Eagles are +166 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 44.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.