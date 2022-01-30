The Jaguars Request an Interview with Rams Offensive Coordinator Kevin O’Connell

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Jacksonville Jaguars requested an interview with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell for their head-coaching position.

O’Connell is currently the offensive coordinator of the Rams. Los Angeles was ninth in yards per game with 372.1. They finished first in the NFC West with a 12-4 record. O’Connell has been the Rams offensive coordinator since the 2020 season.

The Jaguars finished 27th in total yards per game with 305.4 and last in points per game with 14.9. However, Jacksonville isn’t the only team interested in O’Connell for their next head coach. The Vikings are also pursuing the 36-years-old and have requested a second interview with him. The Broncos also showed interest in O’Connell before ultimately choosing Nathaniel Hackett.

Los Angeles has the NFC Championship game ahead of them, so Jacksonville will have to wait until at least Monday to speak with O’Connell.

