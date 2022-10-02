The Kenny Pickett Era Underway in Steel City

We always knew that Mitch Trubisky was just the placeholder for Kenny Pickett, but we thought he’d last a little longer than three and a half weeks. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made the switch at halftime of Sunday’s AFC battle against the New York Jets, throwing the first pick into the deep end to see if he could swim.
The Steelers called five straight running plays with Pickett under center before unleashing the first-round pick. His first pass attempt didn’t go as planned, with Pickett tossing an interception on a deep pass to Chase Claypool. However, Pickett made up for it on the next possession, putting in a working-class second-effort to break the plane on a one-yard rushing play.
Whatever the outcome, Tomlin signaled that the middling effort from Trubisky wasn’t going to cut it. The change at quarterback inspired the Steelers, and it’s Pickett’s offense moving forward.
The Steelers lead the Jets by a field goal in the third quarter. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the contest.
