The Lions aren’t expected to have Jared Goff available Sunday
December 31George KurtzSportsGrid
Jared Goff is considered doubtful to play Sunday for the Lions, the Lions official website reports. Goff is dealing with a knee injury that will likely sideline him for a second straight start. With Goff out of action, the Lions are expected to start Tim Boyle versus the Seahawks. Boyle has been taken a majority of the snaps in practice. He was 24-34 for 187 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the loss to the Falcons last week.
The good news for the Lions is that D’Andre Swift is expected to return to the lineup after missing four games with a shoulder injury.
The Lions are currently a 7.5 point underdog (-110) to the Seahawks on Sunday in what may be the last game in Seattle for Russell Wilson. The Lions are +290 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 41.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
