The Lions will part ways with Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Lions are parting ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn after Week 18.

Head coach Dan Campbell and Lynn didn’t see eye-to-eye, seeing as Lynn had his play-calling duties stripped earlier in the year.

The Lions ranked 22nd in the NFL on offense, accruing 5,080 total yards through 16 games.

This season, the Lions have had a tough go of it, including losing Jared Goff, D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams for several games due to injury.

Detroit is currently in second-last place with a 2-13 record and has lost two straight games.

This season, the Lions have been disappointing on both sides of the ball, so this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

