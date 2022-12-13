The Los Angeles Chargers Have Sneaky Value in AFC

With injuries being a focal point for the Los Angeles Chargers, they’ve started to get some healthy bodies back and could be a threat in the AFC.

Joey Bosa is an integral part of their defense and is set to be activated to return to practice this week, meaning reinforcements are on the horizon.

Not only have there been injuries on the Chargers’ defense, but it’s also been a revolving door in their wide receiver room. Quarterback Justin Herbert hasn’t been getting the protection he needs to find superstar-level success and hasn’t had his usual weapons for extensive periods.

Still, the Chargers took care of business against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football in Week 14, which could be the type of victory they need to start a run to end December. The Chargers have the Dolphins and New England Patriots in their sights in the AFC playoff picture, and even if the division title is out of reach, that doesn’t mean bettors can’t be bullish about Los Angeles playing spoiler in the postseason.

The recipe for playoff success revolves around having a quarterback that can make plays and a defense that can get pressure, so there are reasons to be bullish about the Chargers if they qualify.

Los Angeles finishes its regular season with games against the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, and Denver Broncos. That doesn’t look like a tough ask on paper, and there’s merit in expecting the Chargers to go at least 3-1 over that stretch, which would likely put them in an excellent position to qualify for the playoffs.

Chargers Should Generate Buzz at Current Price in AFC

On the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Los Angeles Chargers sit with the sixth-shortest odds to win the AFC at +2000. Even with the team sitting outside the playoff picture, oddsmakers are confident that the Chargers will qualify, evidenced by their -170 price to make the postseason. Their schedule offers promise down the stretch, which should give bettors confidence in the team’s trajectory. Even if a lot of the team’s inconsistency stems from injuries, it’s hard to put the sole blame on that when every team has to battle through absences.

If the Chargers can qualify for the playoffs, teams won’t be lining up to face them in the wild-card round. This team has the pieces to compete for a Super Bowl and was one of the preseason favorites for a reason. Their +2000 price tag to win the AFC is likely undervaluing their potential, and there’s reason to believe that they could follow the footsteps of the Cincinnati Bengals last season and make a run down the stretch.