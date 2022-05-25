The NFL's Investigation into Deshaun Watson is Almost Complete

Deshaun Watson’s fate, as far as stepping onto the field with the Cleveland Browns goes, could be determined very soon. According to Browns beat reporter for The Plain Dealer, Mary Kay Cabot Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is ‘nearing the end of the investigative period’ into the very public sexual misconduct allegations against the former Houston Texan.

Commissioner Roger Goodell on #Browns QB Deshaun Watson's case: The #NFL is 'nearing the end of the investigative period' and then it will be handled by the disciplinary officer https://t.co/iIEP8ZR3xG — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 24, 2022

There has been no word exactly when the ruling by the NFL’s disciplinary officer will come down, but Watson’s lawyer has previously stated his camp expects to hear sometime in June or July.

FanDuel Sportsbook has released a bunch of odds based on the Browns and their franchise quarterback despite the unknown.

Cleveland is at +1600 to win this year’s Super Bowl after sitting at +4000 before Deshaun found a new home in Cleveland. Watson sits near the middle of the pack on the NFL MVP odds board at +2500.

The Browns are also -4-point road favorites for their Week 1 match-up with the Carolina Panthers.