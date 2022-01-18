The Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock after 3 seasons

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Raiders have fired general manager Mike Mayock.

#Raiders GM Mike Mayock was informed that he won’t be retained, source said. Jon Gruden resigned in October, Mayock now out in January. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2022

Mayock became the team’s general manager in 2019, a year after Jon Gruden took over as head coach. His firing follows Gruden’s resignation as Las Vegas’ head coach in October. The team had a record of 25-24 under Mayock.

The Raiders ended the season with a 26-19 loss to the Bengals in the wild card round. Las Vegas finished second in the AFC West with a 10-7 record and won their final four games down the stretch.

However, Mayock mismanaged the Raiders from the get-go. Only three of the five first-round picks he made are still with the team. The Raiders wasted their 2019 fourth overall pick on Clelin Ferrell and their 2021 17th overall pick on Alex Leatherwood.

It’s hard to lay complete blame on Mayock as Gruden had the final say on personnel.

The team has already started searching for a replacement, reportedly looking at New England Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the AFC West’s Kansas City Chiefs are +400 to win the Super Bowl, trailing only the Packers at +370.