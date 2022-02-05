The Baltimore Ravens are expected to pick up the fifth-year option of wide receiver Marquise Brown, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Ravens have until May to pick up the option but this is seen as a foregone conclusion. Assuming they pick up the option, that will keep Brown on the Ravens through the 2023 season. Brown’s numbers were subpar this past season due to drops and the injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Brown could almost certainly benefit from progression in the passing game from Jackson and also a legitimate threat at the wide receiver position from the opposite side of the field.

The Ravens play in what may be one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. They have the Cincinnati Bengals who are playing the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl next week, as well as the Cleveland Browns who were thought to be one of the best teams in the AFC coming into this season, while the Pittsburgh Steelers will be moving on from Ben Roethlisberger.

