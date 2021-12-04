The Seahawks activate Adrian Peterson for Week 13 against the 49ers

The Seahawks will be activating Adrian Peterson off the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the 49ers, per source. Wasting little time putting him to work. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 4, 2021

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Seattle has activated Adrian Peterson from the practice squad for their Week 13 game against the 49ers. Peterson has been with the Seahawks for less than a week but is expected to play on Sunday. Seattle is hurting at running back; Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny, and Travis Homer are all questionable with various injuries. In three games for the Titans this season, Peterson accrued 82 yards on 27 attempts for one touchdown, and his average three yards per carry is a long way off his career average of 4.6. Peterson is a bandaid on a bad situation in Seattle, so this doesn’t seem like a long-term marriage. However, it’ll be interesting to see how Peterson performs with a different offense in front of him.

