The Steelers activate T.J. Watt from the Covid-19 list

Steelers activated LB T.J. Watt from the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Saturday. Watt was placed on the list Monday, but now can play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports T.J. Watt has been activated from the Covid-19 list. Watt was placed on the list Monday after testing positive for the virus. His removal comes after testing negative on Friday and then again on Saturday. Watt is now eligible to play on Sunday against the Ravens. Coach Mike Tomlin suggested that Watt’s workload will remain the same during the game. Watt playing is significant for a Pittsburgh team without Joe Haden due to a foot injury and having Joe Haeg, and Robert Spillane sidelined on the Covid-19 list. Watt is second in the NFL and first on the Steelers in sacks with 12.5. His four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries also lead the team. Watt is a monster on defense, and Pittsburgh will need him to keep Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in check.

