The Titans have yet to activate Derrick Henry from injured reserve, Jim Wyatt from the Titans’ official website reports. Henry hasn’t played since Week 8 due to having surgery on his foot but has been at practice all week. The Titans should be able to defeat the Texans on Sunday with or without Henry, so they will have to weigh the pros and cons of bringing back Henry for this game, or, assuming they win, giving Henry two more weeks of rehab and rest as they wouldn’t play again until the divisional round of the playoffs. Those playoffs wouldn’t take effect until the weekend of January 22.

The Titans have until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to decide whether or not to activate Henry. If they elect not to activate him, then D’Onta Foreman, Dontrell Hilliard, and Jeremy McNichols are expected to handle the rushing load for the Titans versus the Texans.

A win by the Titans on Sunday, and they clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs in the AFC. The Titans are currently 10 point favorites (-115) over the Texans on Sunday. The Titans are -520 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 43, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.