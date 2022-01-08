The Titans won’t have Derrick Henry on Sunday

Derrick Henry will not play Sunday for the Titans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans official website reports. Henry has been out since Week 9 after undergoing foot surgery but has practiced all week. The Titans had to weigh several options regarding starting Henry on Sunday versus the Texans. They can clinch the top seed in the AFC and thus home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a victory. Having Henry play would increase their chances of winning, but if they can win without playing him, he would get an additional two weeks of rest and rehab before his services would be needed. In the end, the Titans decided to play it safe with Henry.

The Titans are currently a 10 point favorite (-115) versus the Texans on Sunday. The Titans are -590 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 42, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.