The Titans won’t have Derrick Henry on Sunday

Derrick Henry will not play Sunday for the Titans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans official website reports. Henry has been out since Week 9 after undergoing foot surgery but has practiced all week. The Titans had to weigh several options regarding starting Henry on Sunday versus the Texans. They can clinch the top seed in the AFC and thus home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a victory. Having Henry play would increase their chances of winning, but if they can win without playing him, he would get an additional two weeks of rest and rehab before his services would be needed. In the end, the Titans decided to play it safe with Henry.
The Titans are currently a 10 point favorite (-115) versus the Texans on Sunday. The Titans are -590 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 42, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.