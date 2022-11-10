Thursday Night Football is gifting us an incredible NFC South showdown as the Atlanta Falcons travel to take on their divisional foe, the Carolina Panthers. That’s the 4-5, first-place Atlanta Falcons, for your information. So much for a good primetime matchup!

These two teams played 11 days ago in Atlanta as the Falcons knocked off the Panthers 37-34 in an overtime shootout where both quarterbacks showed flashes. PJ Walker got benched the following week, and Marcus Mariota was underwhelming. Excited yet?

Falcons @ Panthers Game Information

Location: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, NC

Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, NC Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | TV: Prime Video

The only thing going for Carolina right now is that they will rock some pretty incredible black helmets tonight, as the franchise is heading nowhere but the top of the draft. A 2-7 team with a 7-2 worthy record uniform on, maybe we can find a silver lining in the muck.

The Falcons started 2022 as a bettor’s best friend, going 6-0 against the spread with some crazy backdoor covers aiding the effort. Good teams win, great teams cover was Atlanta’s newly adopted motto, but the Falcons have unfortunately gone 0-3 ATS in their last three contents.

Falcons @ Panthers Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Falcons -2.5 (-115) | Panthers +2.5 (-105)

Falcons -2.5 (-115) | Panthers +2.5 (-105) Moneyline: Falcons (-146) | Panthers (+124)

Falcons (-146) | Panthers (+124) Total: Over 41.5 (-112) | Under 41.5 (-108)

The public is all over Atlanta (75% of wagers), and the line has mostly held steady, making us wonder if the books are toying with us. Less than a field goal favorite against a team that was down 35-0 and dead in the water at halftime looks like a gift.

Continuing to go against the grain, the Week 8 total in this matchup was 41.5, which got smashed by nearly 30 points, and that line is the same for tonight. Part of us wants to think we’re getting a slam dunk with tonight’s over, but the other part remembers why Vegas is Vegas.

Falcons @ Panthers Game Picks on FanDuel

Panthers +2.5 (-105) | UNDER 41.5 (-108)

(-105) | (-108) Tyler Allgeier OVER 37.5 Total Yards (-120)

OVER 37.5 Total Yards (-120) Kyle Pitts OVER 37.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

OVER 37.5 Receiving Yards (-110) DJ Moore OVER 55.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

This is a game that you might only be able to get immersed in if you have a wager or two on the game… at a minimum.

With the aforementioned information taking the Panthers and the UNDER doesn’t make sense, which is partly why we’re taking them. The Falcons and OVER look too obvious. Don’t forget that despite a one-game outburst, these offenses are not very good.

Rookie Tyler Allgeier’s role appears to be intact after Cordarrelle Patterson returned from injury last week. Allgeier still saw 11 touches for 123 total yards to show for it while averaging 13 carries per game from Weeks 4-9. He’s cleared 37.5 yards in all six of those games.

Second-year man Kyle Pitts has averaged eight targets over the past two games and put up 80 yards against Carolina two weeks ago. It’s just a one-game sample, but Carolina has no one who can stop Pitts, and we expect his volume to stay consistent.

Wideout DJ Moore has been targetted at least six times in each game this season while seeing double-digit targets in three of his last six games. With 152 yards put up in Atlanta two weeks ago, we’ll roll the dice with him hitting the mark again.

