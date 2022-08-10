Time to Shine for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles

It’s evident from how the Philadelphia Eagles approached the offseason that they have prioritized winning now. The Eagles finished last year with the second-best record in the NFC East and are just five seasons removed from their Super Bowl victory. With several holdovers from the championship squad and an improved roster, could the Eagles make another run in 2022?

Improved Passing Game

The Eagles ended last season with the 13th-ranked total offense and 12th-most points per game, without a meaningful passing game. Philadelphia averaged 202.7 yards per game through the air, good enough for 21st in the league.

Jalen Hurts is entering his second full season as a starter and is surrounded by pass-catching playmakers. It didn’t take long for former college teammates Hurts and DeVonta Smith to reignite their chemistry, with Smith leading the team in receptions, yards, and receiving touchdowns last season. He’ll be a focal point again, although he’ll have to share the limelight with recently acquired A.J. Brown. Brown and Smith give Hurts and the Eagles a dynamic one-two punch in the conversation for the best receiver duo in the NFL.

Both receivers will have to share targets with tight end Dallas Goedert, who supplanted Zach Ertz on the depth chart last season and proved he could be a primary receiving option. The 26-year-old ended the season with a career-best 830 yards and 14.8 yards per reception, leaving no doubt that the Eagles passing game will be superior to what we saw in 2021.

Expect Offensive Outbursts

If Hurts and the receiving corps progress as anticipated, that could open up even more time and space for Miles Sanders to improve off of last year’s career-best 5.5 yards per carry. Three years into his professional tenure, the Penn State product has yet to play an entire season, but emphasizing the passing game could have the unintended effect of prolonging his effectiveness throughout the 2022 campaign.

Failing that, the Eagles can rely on Hurts to gain yards however necessary, including rushing the ball himself. The third-year pivot was the team pacesetter with 784 rushing yards, ranking 22nd among all players in the NFL and first among quarterbacks.

In its entirety, the Eagles offense could be one of the best in the league and is flying under the radar ahead of the upcoming season. A towering offensive line stabilized by Jason Kelce adds to the captivation of how good Philadelphia will be this season.

Division Imbalance

We are just two years removed from the Washington Commanders, then the Football Team, winning the NFC East with a 7-9 record. Although the division has improved since then, there is still a lack of parity from top to bottom, giving the Eagles an unneeded advantage through a big part of their schedule. That’s contributing to the third-easiest strength of schedule, with the regular season a month away.

The upcoming season is rife with optimism for the Eagles as they look to recapture the glory of the 2017 championship. The offense will be their strong suit, but we can’t look past their formidable defense that allowed the tenth-fewest total yards last year.

Expectations are high, but the Eagles will fly higher with their star-studded offense. If Philadelphia’s offense performs as expected, we should see their +2800 Super Bowl price come crashing down, reflecting their elite standing in the league.