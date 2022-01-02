Titans Activate Bud Dupree, Denico Autry, and Buster Skrine From COVID-19 Reserve

The Tennessee Titans’ defense will be at full strength when they take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. On Saturday, Jim Wyatt confirmed that Bud Dupree, Denico Autry, and Buster Skrine were activated off the COVID-19 list.

The @Titans activated OLB Bud Dupree, DL Denico Autry and DB Buster Skrine from the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. #Titans face the @MiamiDolphins on Sunday at @NissanStadium. READ https://t.co/9oBJgWbjvx pic.twitter.com/wHBHgEU8Va — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 2, 2022

Denico has been the most active of the trio, appearing in 15 games for the Titans and starting 11. Autry’s 8.0 sacks and 17 quarterback hits rank second on the team, while he’s tied for the fourth-most pass deflections.

Skrine and Dupree have started three and four games, respectively; however, Skrine has played in four total games while Dupree has appeared in nine. Still, the defensive back has been more productive, recording 16 tackles to Dupree’s 10.

The Titans have the 13th-ranked defensive unit, allowing 333.2 yards per game this season. They’ve been particularly stingy over their recent outings, holding their opponents to 192 yards or fewer in two of three and 36 total points over those outings.

They’ll face a stiff match against the Dolphins on Sunday, who have won seven straight. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Titans priced as -3 favorites, with the total set at 39.5.