Titans activate Julio Jones from the COVID-19 list

Sports Illustrated’s John Glennon reports that the Titans have activated Julio Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Reinforcements keep coming for #Titans: –WR Julio Jones, ILB J. Brown and OL Kendall Lamm come off the COVID-19 list. –DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun comes off practice squad COVID-19 list. OL Paul Adams goes on PS COVID-19 list. –TE MyCole Pruitt to IR. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) January 3, 2022

Without Jones, Tennessee put up a dominant 34-3 performance over the Dolphins in Week 17. A week before the demolition of the Dolphins, Jones only managed one reception for seven yards against the 49ers. Jones is second on the team in receiving yards per game with 41.8, but he’s only played nine games this season.

If the Titans can take out the Texans in Week 18, they will secure a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Tennessee is -560 on the moneyline and -10.5 on the spread against Houston.

The Titans also activated Jayon Brown and Kendall Lamm from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Additionally, Briean Boddy-Calhoun came off the practice squad COVID-19 list, while Paul Adams went on.

