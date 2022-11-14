Titans Activated WR Treylon Burks from Injured Reserve

Burks had a small role in the Titans’ victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, with three receptions for 24 yards on six targets. Burks had missed the previous four games with foot and toe injuries. Burks was the 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Entry Draft but has had a tough go in his first season.
Burks dealt with several injuries during the summer that has cost him games and essential practice time. Burks was supposed to make up for some of the production lost when the Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles on draft day, but that has yet to manifest. Burks will get a chance to put up big numbers on Thursday when the Titans travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers.
The Titans are 2.5-point dogs (-106) versus the Packers, +104 on the money line, with an over/under of 41.5. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
