Titans-Bills DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

QUARTERBACK

This will be a lopsided quarterback matchup at the top of this showdown slate. Josh Allen is the do-it-all quarterback with dual-threat upside, whereas Ryan Tannehill is rather undesirable to back. Tannehill still offers some value, but he is near the bottom of the list of NFL starting quarterbacks in terms of DFS value. On the other hand, Allen might be the strongest player regardless of position. Not to mention, the Buffalo QB also has way more talented pass catchers to work with, which certainly helps both on the field and with stacking options.

RUNNING BACK

Devin Singletary will be the lead back for this squad, although carries are limited across the board. Roughly ten carries is a reasonable expectation, and we should also see a few targets directed his way. Zack Moss will get some short-yardage work primarily, and we also saw him catch the second most targets of any Bill in Week 1 with six. That is where he can turn into a high upside play. The James Cook hype train came crashing down in the opener, so we expect him to see minimal work out of the backfield tonight.

Derrick Henry will be the bell-cow back for this team, with 20 carries being the expectation. Dontrell Hilliard burst on the scene with two touchdowns through the air in the opener, but he is out in this one, so we expect rookie Hassan Haskins to step into that RB2 role. He and the third running back, Julius Chesnut, could see a few touches out of the backfield. If either guy were to eat up Hillard’s targets in Week 1, it would likely be Haskins.

WIDE RECEIVER

Gabe Davis is listed as questionable for this game, and it is trending towards him sitting this one out. Stefon Diggs could potentially see an even higher target share, but look for Isaiah McKenzie to see an increase in looks. Jamison Crowder would then see a boost in targets, too, as a result. Jake Kumerow saw about 25% of the Week 1 snaps, so he’ll have an increased role in Davis’ potential absence. If active, Khalil Shakir will see the rotational snaps that Kumerow got in Week 1. With Davis on the field, though, the potential targets for either Kumerow or Shakir become virtually none.

The Titans receiving room is more of a question mark as we are still unsure what to expect. Rookie Kyle Phillips flew under the radar and then splashed in Week 1 with a nine-target outing. However, he didn’t even eclipse a 50% snap share, but he built a strong rapport with Ryan Tannehill in a hurry. Robert Woods will have a more prominent role in this offense than we saw in the opener, as he led the receiving room in snaps. Treylon Burks, who was drafted as AJ Brown’s replacement, faired well in Week 1 with five targets. Expecting a similar stat line is fair going forward, but overall they’ll try to get him more involved in the offense as the season progresses. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was second out of the group in snaps, but we still view him as the fourth guy in terms of targets. Cody Hollister will be the rotational option with a slight upside.

TIGHT END

Dawson Knox will have an added role in this offense if Gabe Davis gets inactivated, but regardless he will see targets his way and will be one of Josh Allen’s favorite red zone options. Behind him, we don’t anticipate Tommy Sweeney or Quintin Morris having more than a one-target ceiling. Tennessee runs a lot of two tight end sets, so Geoff Swaim and Austin Hooper will be on the field a ton. We are giving Swaim the target advantage for now, but it could go either way. They still will be touchdown dependent on turning optimal as neither guy will see a high volume of targets.