Titans-Chargers: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers look to put their stamps on the AFC playoff picture this weekend.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Tennessee Titans (+128) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-152) Total: 46.5 (O -108, U -112)

The Titans sit on top of the AFC South but have lost three straight games. On the other hand, the Chargers sit in a tie for the final wild-card position in the AFC, but the New England Patriots hold the tiebreaker. The Chargers looked impressive in their victory over the Miami Dolphins last week, which should have them confident entering this game.

Los Angeles has been getting healthier, especially in the wide receiver room, helping provide Justin Herbert the support he needs on offense. Pocket protection has been a significant issue for the Chargers, but with some weapons back, Herbert is slowly getting into more of a groove. With the Titans’ recent struggles on both sides of the ball, this could be a matchup where the Chargers get in the win column for a consecutive week. The Chargers’ primary focus will be on limiting Derrick Henry, no easy task in December, as it is notoriously one of his most effective months.

Tennessee has lost by double figures in consecutive weeks and now faces a Chargers offense that is looking to explode. There are clear holes in this Titans’ defense, and the Chargers should be able to exploit them. Even though they’re struggling, the Titans are still a solid football team, but the Chargers should do enough to make bettors feel confident in laying the three points.

Best Bet: Chargers -3 (-104)

A lot of offense could be on tap in this contest, with a total set at 46.5. The Chargers are near the middle of the pack in terms of overall offensive output, while the Titans are closer to the league’s basement. Still, the opposite is true for these defenses, with the Titans much better in that category. However, recently the Titans have struggled on defense, which could mean the Chargers continue to roll on offense. The Titans also have significant offensive talent, so this could be a much higher-scoring affair than people give it credit for at first glance. There’s some value in looking toward the over 46.5, which pays out at a very appetizing price of -108.

Best Bet: Over46.5 (-108)

Game Pick: Chargers 28, Titans 24