Titans-Eagles: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Tennessee Titans (+180) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-215) Total: 44.5 (O -110, U -110)
The 7-4 Tennessee Titans are looking to take home the AFC South again, while the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles have the same goal for the NFC East. These teams have different strengths, with the Titans focused on running the ball and a stingy defense, while the Eagles will air it out and bang it out on the ground. Both teams lead their respective divisions, making for a competitive tilt.
It’s unsurprising to see the Eagles listed as -215 favorites on the moneyline and 4.5-point favorites on the spread. The Titans are coming off a tight four-point loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, but they were in it to the finish. In the four games Tennessee has lost, the only one where they weren’t in the game was against the Buffalo Bills. That should inspire confidence that they can keep this game close, even against an explosive offense like the Eagles.
The Titans might not win this game outright, but they still hold value at +180. There should be more confidence in them covering the 4.5 points. Tennessee matches up well with the Eagles, giving them value, especially if you take the points.
Best Bet: Titans +4.5 (-114)
If the Titans are successful on offense, they’ll be able to control the clock and keep this game close. It’s December, which means Derrick Henry is going to home out and shine. They don’t call it DeHember for no reason. Even though the Eagles have an explosive, quick-strike offense, that wasn’t evident in November. The Titans should do enough to limit the Eagles from scoring in bunches, which is what they did against a solid Bengals attack. There’s likely some value in the under 44.5.
