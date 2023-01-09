Titans Fire Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing

Downing spent two seasons as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator. The Achilles heel of this Titans offense was their inability to get it done through the air, which likely led to this decision. The team averaged just 171.4 passing yards per game, good for 30th in the NFL and only ahead of the run-heavy attacks of the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears. Because of their one-dimensional reliance on star running back Derrick Henry, the Titans finished just 24th in yards per play in 2022 with 5.1. In Downing’s defense, it’s hard to get it done in the back end of the season with Malik Willis and Joshua Dobbs as your quarterbacks, but something had to change following the drastic meltdown that kept them out of the playoffs.
