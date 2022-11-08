Titans HC Mike Vrabel Unsure of WR Treylon Burks's Week 10 Status

According to Jim Wyatt of the Tennessee Titans’ official website, head coach Mike Vrabel is ‘unsure’ about the availability of wide receiver Treylon Burks for Week 10’s contest against the Denver Broncos.

Burks is eligible to return after being placed on injured reserve on October 8 due to turf toe.

“We’ll see how he is feeling,” said Vrabel. “He has worked extremely hard to stay in shape and condition, take care of his body, lift…I think this is the best he has been from the standpoint of handling a distraction…Whenever he is ready, I’m excited for him to get back out there.”

Before the injury, Burks had assumed an every-down role in the Titans’ offense. That said, while the 22-year-old carries tremendous upside, he will be difficult to trust in fantasy circles upon his return, given Tennessee’s run-heavy approach.

