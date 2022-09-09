Titans Ink S Amani Hooker to 3-Year Extension

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Tennessee Titans have signed safety Amani Hooker to a three-year, $33 million contract extension with $19.5 million in guaranteed money.
The #Titans and S Amani Hooker have agreed to a new three-year deal worth $33 million including $19.5 million guaranteed (60%) and a $10 million signing bonus, per source. Titans reward ascending player.
The deal also contains a $10 million signing bonus.
A fourth-round pick out of Iowa in 2019 (116th overall), Hooker started all 12 games in which he appeared last season, tallying 62 tackles, four pass deflections, one interception, and four forced fumbles. The 24-year-old missed five contests after suffering a foot injury in Tennessee’s regular-season opener.
Across three NFL seasons, Hooker has racked up 119 tackles, five interceptions, 12 pass deflections, and a forced fumble. A player on the rise, Hooker’s five career interceptions are tied for third amongst safeties from the 2019 draft class.
The Titans kick off their 2022 regular season Sunday against the New York Giants, a team that ranked 31st last year in both points (15.2) and yards per game (287.3).
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Tennessee as -5.5 home favorites on the spread and -240 on the moneyline.
