Titans-Jaguars: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

In what will decide the outcome of the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to play host to the Tennessee Titans in Week 18.

It would be an understatement to say it’s been a significant struggle for the Titans over the last two months. Mike Vrabel’s team has seen their lead atop the AFC South evaporate, losing six straight games and falling to 7-9 on the campaign. Even with their dismal stretch, all the Titans need to do to clinch the division is defeat Jacksonville.

This will be the second meeting of the season between these teams, which saw the Jags pick up a 36-22 victory on December 10. Jacksonville has been surging the last month, picking up four straight wins and climbing over the Titans in the AFC South standings. There’s been a lot to like about the adjustments the Jaguars have made, which had them well-positioned to close out the regular season on a positive note. The Jags have been good when playing AFC competition, posting a 7-4 record, while the Titans have struggled at 5-6.

A significant reason for the Jaguars’ emergence has been the play of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who appears to be putting things together. The Titans have largely struggled against the pass, and Lawrence already threw for 368 yards and three touchdowns in their earlier meeting. That could mean there is some value in siding with the home side.

The Jaguars are currently listed as 6.5-point home favorites, and with their recent trajectory, it’s not hard to side with the home team and lay the points with Jacksonville.

Best Bet: Jaguars -6.5 (-108)

It’s difficult to have confidence in the Titans, especially considering they’re likely starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs in this Week 18 clash. Dobbs has made one NFL start, which saw him throw for 232 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in their loss against the Dallas Cowboys last week. It’s hard to believe in the Titans’ offense, especially when the Jags have no problem stacking the box against their run game, forcing Dobbs to beat them by himself. The total for this game is currently set at 39.5, and with an improved Jags defense, there’s likely some value in backing the under at -104.

Best Bet: Under 39.5 (-104)

Game Pick: Jaguars 21, Titans 14