Titans-Packers: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'

To say it’s been a weird season for the Packers would be an understatement. Losses against the Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, and New York Giants are uncharacteristic of Green Bay, which has put them in a hole that will be difficult to get out of if they have hopes of salvaging their small playoff dreams.
On the other hand, things didn’t start perfectly for the Titans. Still, they’ve continued to look better each week and more like the team that was the number-one seed in the AFC last season. Led by a strong defense and rushing attack, the Titans could present an interesting challenge for the Packers in this matchup. However, the Titans don’t play from behind well, so they’ll have to keep things tight in the first half against a Green Bay team that is trying to build off a strong aerial performance against Dallas.
Injuries to Watch for
Titans: Randy Bullock, K (DNP), Bud Dupree, OLB (DNP), Lonnie Johnson, DB (DNP), Ben Jones, C (DNP)
Packers: David Bakhtiari, OT (DNP), De’Vondre Campbell, ILB (DNP), Romeo Doubs, WR (DNP), Elgton Jenkins, OT (DNP)
