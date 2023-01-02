Titans QB Josh Dobbs to Start Saturday vs. Jaguars

With Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve, head coach Mike Vrabel has decided to go with Dobbs rather than rookie Malik Willis. Dobbs was solid in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday, but it feels more like a lack of faith in Willis than a backing of Dobbs. Willis has shown virtually zero capability of being an NFL-level quarterback, struggling with his arm and legs in his three starts this season. Saturday’s matchup with the Jaguars in Jacksonville will determine the AFC South winner.
In his first career NFL start on Thursday, Dobbs completed 20-of-39 passes for 232 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds
The Tennessee Titans are currently 6.5-point underdogs against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, with the total set at 38.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
