Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Fully Practices on Thursday

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was a full participant in practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It’s looking like we will see the return of Ryan Tannehill under center for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday as they host the Denver Broncos. Malik Willis got off to a hot start in Arrowhead against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend but fizzled out quickly as the Chiefs stormed back for an overtime victory. Head coach Mike Vrabel will be excited to get his top signal-caller back on the field as the Titans look to defend their AFC South lead.

In 2022, Tannehill has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,097 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. Keep an eye on this situation throughout the weekend as we expect official word that Tannehill will take over the starting duties.

Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans Odds

The Tennessee Titans are currently 2.5-point favorites against the Denver Broncos with the total set at 38.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.