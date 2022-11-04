Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Game-Time Decision vs. Chiefs

Tannehill missed another practice on Friday, and his availability looks like it will come down to the wire for Sunday’s contest against the Chiefs. If he cannot go, Malik Willis will get his second career NFL start following Sunday’s debut in a win against the Houston Texans. Willis was not relied upon much, completing just six of ten passes for 55 yards and an interception, including just one pass attempt in the entire second half. If he starts against Kansas City, he’ll have to do more than that to pull off a monster upset.
In 2022, Tannehill has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,097 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions in six starts.
Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds
The Tennessee Titans are 11.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.