Titans Release WR Josh Gordon

Signed by Tennessee following his release from the Kansas City Chiefs in September, Gordon appeared in two games for the Titans, failing to record a stat on 22 snaps.
“However brief, Appreciate you Nashville,” Gordon tweeted early Monday.
Selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2012 supplemental draft, the 31-year-old led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013, racking up 1,646 on 87 receptions. However, Gordon’s career has since been marred by struggles with substance abuse, resulting in multiple league suspensions. While suspended, the former First-Team All-Pro missed three full seasons worth of games between 2014-2020.
Struggling to make an impact of late, it’s fair to wonder if this could be the end of the line for Gordon’s NFL career.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Titans as -2.5 home favorites on the spread and -144 on the moneyline for Week 7 against AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.