Titans Rookie WR Treylon Burks Has Asthma

Tennessee Titans 2022 first-round selection Treylon Burks has faced numerous questions regarding his poor conditioning throughout offseason activities. It appears he has a fairly good explanation for the early setback.

According to Joe Rexrode of The Athletic, Burks reportedly has asthma.

"He's got asthma." Pretty clear statement from Rob Moore on Treylon Burks. https://t.co/AhcDPt0FL1 — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) June 7, 2022

Speaking with reporters, Titans wide receivers coach Rob Moore said, “Some of those things are out of his control. He’s got asthma. Those things happen…I’m excited about Treylon and what he’s going to be able to bring to this football team. He just has to get himself healthy and be able to show everyone out here on the field what he’s capable of.”

Burks himself also addressed the situation, saying, “It differs every now and then, but I’m just taking it one day at a time and just playing ball…Everybody is going to have setbacks. It’s just how you come back and attack it.”

Expected to replace A.J. Brown as the team’s number one wideout, Burks still has plenty of time to prepare for the NFL season grind. However, his health and conditioning issues will surely be worth keeping an eye on upon deciding whether or not to select the rookie in 2022 fantasy drafts.

